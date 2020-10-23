Graham, NC, 10/23/2020 - Little Brother Brewing, based in downtown Greensboro, finds growth opportunity amid turbulent craft beer market. Opening Nov.4, Little Brother: Barrel and Bottle, will feature the Greensboro brewery’s eclectic line-up of award winning beers and will become home of their new barrel aging program.
Barrel and Bottle resides in the heart of downtown Graham at 106 W Elm St, the location of former bottle shop Beer Co. Little Brother and Beer Co are no strangers to one another. They operate neighboring locations in downtown Greensboro, a fortunate set of circumstances and friendship that gave rise to this new outpost.
The new Graham location will be a blend of what the two businesses do best, serving up Little Brother brews while also paying homage to the Beer Co roots by continuing to offer an expertly curated selection of canned and draft beers from the finest independent breweries in the country. Other offerings will include an extensive wine list, cider and cold brew coffee.
Current staffing of Beer Co Graham will transition over to join the Little Brother family.
Celebrating 3 years of operations in November, Little Brother Brewing has always focused on their community by helping others “Craft Your Own Story”. They hope to bring that same level of energy and care to the Graham community.
There will be food trucks regularly scheduled at the new location and post-pandemic you can expect regular events including a healthy dose of live music and occasional block parties.
On Nov. 4, Holy Mole Enchiladas food truck will be present from 6-9PM. Capacity will be limited to 50% as per the Governor’s current orders in Phase 2.5 and will be strictly enforced. Please wear a mask when visiting Barrel and Bottle. Dogs are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.