Summer may be over but ice cream lovers rejoice for 7 new fall -themed ice cream flavors from Van Leeuwen and Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights ice cream, available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time, including stores in Charlotte!
Hitting shelves, Van Leeuwen’s seven fall pint flavors are the third exclusive rotation Van Leeuwen is bringing to Walmart and will be available online and in 3,500 Walmart locations. The fan-favorite, NYC-based brand is known for making decadent and delicious dairy and vegan ice cream with high-quality, simple ingredients. These unique fall flavors will only be available for 10 weeks. The seven flavors are:
Mexican Hot Chocolate with Tapatío Hot Sauce: Chocolate ice cream with marshmallows and fudge swirls. But this isn't the hot chocolate you grew up with, this is way cooler. And by cooler, we mean hotter, because we added Tapatío Hot Sauce. Now it's a fiesta.
Sweet Potato Marshmallow Casserole: Is there anything more American than a casserole that combines sweet potatoes and marshmallows? We’ve added in swirls of caramel because, yum. If loving this combination is wrong, we don't want to be right.
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll: Pureed pumpkin. Cinnamon rolls. A little nutmeg. Swirls of cinnamon caramel. Maybe that autumn chill in the air is coming from the freezer?
Wildberry Layer Cake: It would be wild if we didn't add a Wildberry swirl to our vanilla ice cream and it would be absurd if we didn't mix in pieces of soft, fluffy yellow cake.
Hazelnut Fudge Cookie: Italian hazelnuts. Crumbles of spiced speculoos cookies. Swirls of rich dark chocolate. They're all the winners here in this mouth contest.
Strawberry: Oregon-grown strawberries. Delicately picked at peak ripeness. Then shoved into a dark alley where fresh cream, egg yolks, and pure cane sugar get to work initiating strawberries into the ice cream gang.
Honeycomb: Despite being called honeycomb, it's not made from any honey at all. It's made with caramel candy. That all might seem confusing until you realize that ice cream is also made without ice. Your whole life has been a lie.
Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream are also back with a new, exclusive fall-inspired flavor for Walmart starting Labor Day weekend. Pumpkin Delights will be hitting Walmart stores on the frozen endcap on Saturday, Sept. 3.
- Pumpkin Delights: Pumpkin flavored ice cream is inspired by Pumpkin Delights cookies. At $2.50 per pint, it has a delicious spiced cookie swirl to create a seasonal sensation.
Pumpkin Delights ice cream is only available for a short time. Once the limited seasonal flavor is sold out, it will be gone for the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.