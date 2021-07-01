ARCHDALE, NC, June 25, 2021— Lights, Santa, Action! It’s six months until Christmas, and Kersey Valley Attractions is announcing an entire evening of annual Christmas and winter fun that’s sure to keep friends and families coming back year after year for new holiday memories.
Visitors can expect to be immersed in all of the holiday feels with a winter wonderland of one million LED lights, music, and magical sets, including some that are custom and unique only to Kersey Valley. Children can download a letter to drop in Santa’s mailbox and get a photo with the big guy himself as well as The Grinch. Plus, visitors of all ages can enjoy many other photo opportunities and meet live characters throughout the grounds. And the evening wouldn’t be complete without best-in-class holiday treats and a little Christmas shopping at Santa’s Workshop.
“It’s been our long-term goal to provide year-round fun. So, opening a full range of holiday and winter attractions in addition to our other year-round activities is truly a dream come true for us” said owner Tony Wohlgemuth. “Until now, fall has been our biggest season of the year with the Corn Maize by day and Spookywoods by night. But we’re thinking that our new Christmas and winter events just might surpass the fall.”
Admission includes the Kersey Valley Express Train Ride through Wild West Christmas Towns, John Deere-pulled Christmas Wagon rides around the farm, two massive jumping pillows, kiddie zip lines, pedal carts, cow train ride, bungee trampolines, barnyard twister, round-up rodeo, Super Mega Ride*n*Slide, Mac Jingles the singing Reindeer, a Tree House Village, Dinosaur Discovery, Where’s Rudolph?, and their new fire pits for making s’mores.
Admission to a full evening of winter events at Kersey Valley will be just $24.99 for ages four and up and $14.99 for seniors 65 and up and groups of 20 or more. Children under three are free; however, children must be at least four for some activities.Holiday and winter-themed activities will open on weekends beginning November 26th, then run daily from December 17th through December 23rd. Reservations are required, and Wohlgemuth recommends booking early to ensure your spot for a full evening of fun.
# # #
Live Your Adventure. Choose Your Adventure. What’s Your Adventure?
Kersey Valley Attractions is a one-stop, year-round adventure park located in Archdale/High Point, NC. Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kersey Valley Attractions introduced a 10-acre Sunflower Extravaganza (one of the largest in the country) and Bomb Bowling to Triad residents and visitors.
Kersey Valley Attractions hosts facilities for a 1.5-mile aerial zipline tours, kiddie zip line, state-of-the-art laser tag, high-tech escape rooms, bomb bowling, indoor and outdoor axe throwing with digital scoring, three levels of high-ropes courses with a 34-foot rock wall as well as seasonal attractions, such as Kersey Valley Christmas, the Maize Adventure corn maze, Sunflower Extravaganza, Kersey Valley Express train ride, Spookywoods Haunted Attraction, a pumpkin patch, gem mining, Gotcha Covered t-shirt shop, various concessions, and more. Kersey Valley also hosts school groups, church groups, and scout groups; educational events on gems and fossils and at the Bee Education Center; plus, special events and corporate gatherings at their large outdoor shelter.
Kersey Valley Attractions is situated on its current 80 acres of farmland, established in 1985 as a haunted attraction on a 60-acre farm. Kersey Valley Attractions has expanded into year-round adventures with seasonal and special events, employing more than 300 staff members, creators, character actors, and visitor hosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.