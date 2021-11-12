LeanBack GiveBack Foundation host its 3rd Thanksgiving Affair
Food will be given away in Downtown WS Park
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The LeanBack GiveBack Foundation, powered by LeanBack Soul Food, will host its 3rd annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 13, 2021, at Bailey Park, located at 445 Patterson Ave in Winston-Salem, from noon to 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
This event will offer roughly 200 Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Winston-Salem and the surrounding communities. LeanBack will be partnering with local individuals and organizations to help serve the community via donations and volunteer work including Manna Bakery of Greensboro and Jugo Juice Bar.
This family-friendly event will include activities for children including a visit from the Winston-Salem Fire Department and a Bouncing Bouncing Bonanza, music including live music from Persona Bell, and a giveaway of 100 toiletry bags.
There will also be a “Beat Chef Crissy Soul Rolling” contest. Chef Crissy Faison, the mastermind behind LeanBack Soul Food and the LeanBack GiveBack Foundation, is known throughout the Triad for her unique “egg rolls’ better known as “soul rolls.” Contest participants will have a chance to go head-to-head with Chef Faison. This contest is open to the public.
LeanBack GiveBack Foundation
The LeanBack GiveBack Foundation works with communities to increase opportunities and resources for women in the culinary field, encourage food interest in children, and care for the world one community at a time.
