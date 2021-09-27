Winston-Salem, N.C. (September 24, 2021) — It’s time to rev up your taste buds for Fair food! All your favorites – corn dogs, cotton candy, Amish donuts, and deep fried candy – will be abundance at the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Sale, NC, from October 1 to 10. Among the Fair foods you crave most will be some first-time features to discover
New this year is the Appalachian Mountain Brewery Beer Garden featuring a range of hoppy beverages from the Boone, NC, brewer. In addition to the company’s Lager, Boone Creek Blonde, Low and Hazy IPA, Hop Rain Drop and Long Leaf Pale Ale beers, you will find Southern Apple Cider to wet your whistle. In the Grandstand you’ll find offerings from craft brewers Foothills Brewing Company and Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Company from Winston-Salem.
Celebrity Cake Artist, Ta’Nisha Kimbrough of Ta’Nisha Monique Bakeryin Winston-Salem, makes her debut at the Fair. Kimbrough initially used baking as therapy to cope with the loss of her grandmother in 2012. The business became too great for her personal kitchen, prompting her to open a storefront bakery in 2018. Since then, she has worked with countless customers from across the nation, including Ella Mai, Angela Rye and Tahiry Jose. She bakes full-time with her mother and daughter by her side using custom recipes and designs inspired by her international palate.
The Blasian Asian Grill from Fayetteville, NC, should be on your tasting list at the Fair. They celebrate Korean and American infused BBQ cooked to perfection. All their meats go through four stages of cooking to maximize flavor and tenderness. Have you ever had Yakimandu? Yaki means fried in Japanese; and Mandu means dumpling in Korean. These dumplings are filled with filled with ground pork, vegetables, and seasonings and can be steamed or fried. The Blasian Asian will also serve bourbon chicken with rice, deep fried brownies and more.
If you have a hankerin’ for classic American barbeque, visit Johnny Rayz BBQ of Winston-Salem. His fall-off-the-bone ribs and will have you coming back multiple times. You’ll also find tender grilled chicken, flavorful pulled pork, baked beans, greens and more. He also happens to be famous for his unique BBQ Sundaes that feature BBQ, baked beans, slaw and a pickle in a to-go cup – don’t miss them!
The kings of mobile coffee arrive at this year’s Fair to fill the air with the aroma of fresh brewed coffee. Stone Cold’s Espresso Bar, Winston-Salem, will serve hot coffee, iced coffee, frappes and hot chocolate during all hours of the day for just the right pick-me-up during the Fair.
You’ll also want to make a stop at Emma’s Kitchen for her Mexican flavors that come to life in tacos, burritos and more, made the authentic way.
This year’s community food booths feature mainstays that benefit charities, including the Greater Faith Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Walkertown Girls Softball Association, City Lights Ministry, Friedland Moravian, The Gracen Foundation, How Is Your Heart Project, Grands To Grown, Rising Star Baptist Church and The Butterfly Project.
Advance discounted tickets and ride coupons/wristbands are now on sale through September 30 to save up to 40 percent off of day-of admission and rides at Ticketmaster, the Fair’s website https://carolinaclassicfair.com/, the Fair’s ticket office (414 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem) Monday – Saturday from 10AM to 5PM); or Winston-Salem Dash Team Store at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
Celebrating its 139th year in 2021, the Carolina Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem after being donated to the City by the Winston-Salem Foundation in 1969. The 10-day annual Fair features nationally renowned musical entertainment, delicious food and beverages, exhibits for livestock, poultry, fine arts and crafts, a world-class carnival with numerous rides and games, and many more activities. The Carolina Classic Fair at the time of opening day will follow all state and local health and safety protocols, including masking indoors and outdoors. For more information on the Carolina Classic Fair, please visit CarolinaClassicFair.com.
