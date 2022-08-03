Kitchenology Grand Opening Nourishes Local Food Education

It is no secret that our communities in the Triad suffer from food insecurity. According to the Greater High Point Food Alliance, the Greensboro/ High Point area currently ranks number 14 in the entire nation for food insecurity. However, less than a decade ago, it ranked at the top, and Jonathan Seelig, co-founder of the nonprofit Homegrown Heroes, committed at that moment to give back to a community he has lived in for the past 15 years and pay it forward with food education for all.
Growing up with a single mom and five siblings, Seelig remembers experiencing poverty as a family and watching community-based organizations such as churches and fire stations provide and deliver food to them at different times. Additionally, he was misdiagnosed as a child, and spent time in and out of various group homes and juvenile detention centers preventing him from thriving as a young man. This difficult chapter allowed him to find a purpose and see the power of education while his mother pursued a career as a physician’s assistant, finally pulling the family out of poverty.
“When I got to the juvenile detention center, I felt so lost, and I thought I was a problem to my family, to my school, to my teachers, and I just didn’t know how to be of help,” Seelig said. “But I remember thinking that if there was ever anything I could do, I just wanted to be a mentor to youth, to help kids in my situation, so this nonprofit definitely means a lot to me.” Seelig is now actively mentoring, helping, and even educating youth along with an entire community.
Noting High Point’s alarming food insecurity toward the end of 2014, the first High Point Food Security Summit was scheduled for 2015 to stop hunger. During this time, Seelig was studying graphic design at Guilford Technical Community College and created the concept and branding for Homegrown Heroes as a class project. What began as a food education kit is now a successful nonprofit helping High Point and its surrounding areas develop and establish ongoing food security. Seelig, who holds an associate degree in Graphic Design from GTCC, is currently studying nutrition at UNC-Greensboro.
It was also at the Food Security Summit that Seelig met Chef N’Gai Dickerson, a graduate of GTCC’s Culinary Program and an executive chef with years of experience in commercial kitchens. Dickerson immediately warmed up to Seelig’s idea for Homegrown Heroes and has since partnered and collaborated with him on the development of food education programming with various community-based organizations and nonprofits. “We just kind of kept growing over the years, helping to develop the bigger network of the food system partnerships within High Point and the Triad,” said Seelig.
Homegrown Heroes has utilized recreation centers, libraries, and other community organizations to bring its food education programming to those in need.
They now have a permanent home in the commercial teaching kitchen, Kitchenology. While the latter had a soft opening this past April, it didn’t actually open until this past month of July and is scheduled to have its grand opening on Saturday, August 6. The teaching kitchen will function as a social enterprise to “Feed Food Education Forward,” the organization’s slogan.
Homegrown Heroes will continue providing cooking classes to the community through Kitchenology and is currently operated by nutrition students from UNCG under the guidance of Chef Ross Bolen. Trained at the Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, Bolen is also a registered nurse and trains students to apply their nutritional knowledge in their leadership of the community cooking classes. Additionally, as Executive Chef of Kitchenology, Bolen develops health-focused menu items and ”Lunch and Learn” catering for the nonprofit.
Fusing his two areas of expertise, Bolen developed an understanding of food as well as the health disparities in the world. Adding a love for teaching to the mix, he found renewed purpose in Kitchenology. The teaching kitchen has also been made possible due to the dedication and work of the nutrition students that come through the door. While most of these students come from UNCG, Seelig is hopeful to get students from other universities to work in the kitchen.
The teaching kitchen is currently serving lunch to the public three days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from which revenue generated by the sale of food products pays for community cooking classes and allows Homegrown Heroes to offer free meals to those in need. Following its upcoming grand opening, Kitchenology’s community cooking classes are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
For general classes open to the public, Kitchenology invites its participants to consider donating within their financial possibilities in an effort of helping pay for somebody else’s enrollment who may not be able to afford it. Saturday’s grand opening will be free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated.
Seelig seeks to change the mindset of charity through Kitchenology, entirely designed to be available to every person in the community without making anyone feel singled out for lacking resources. Committed to highlighting the overall value in everyone benefitting from learning how to cook, the teaching kitchen will continue offering programs designed to meet the specific needs of hunger, food insecurity, and diet-related health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Healthy food prescription pilot programs will require people to qualify prior to enrolling.
“My big hope and takeaway for the grand opening is for people to come out and experience what it’s like to share food together again,” said Seelig. “Ever since COVID-19 put us in isolated worlds, I just want people to experience what it’s like to enjoy good, wholesome food, to share food that has a cause to it, to recognize you can enjoy good quality food in a community setting, and to feel good about the food that you are eating and buying.”
Kitchenology’s grand opening is Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2107 Kirkwood St. Suite 101 in High Point.
