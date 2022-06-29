King of The Flat Iron

The Flat Iron in downtown Greensboro is under new ownership, with indie-rocker Josh King joining his wife and family at the helm of the venerable Summit Avenue watering hole.
King has been around a bar or two, the Greensboro musician is known for his solo work and the group, House of Fools, which have taken him on tours across the country — in spaces big and small.
Lately, he’s been spending time in “The Shed,” a homemade recording studio (and namesake for his 2020 album), and enjoying family life with his wife Abbey and their young daughter. The pair, (who are expecting their second child in August) look forward to growing their brood and enriching the music community.
“Abbey and I have always talked about owning a music venue,” King said. “Between the two of us, we figured we had enough experience in the music business and the bar industry to make it work, so it was something we just kind of dreamed about.”
Along for the ride are King’s mom and stepfather, Debbie and Doug Beamer. “My stepdad, Doug, owns Beamer Tire and Auto, so we got him involved to help us with the business side of things, and now here we are,” King explained. “Honestly, the timing is super chaotic for us, but when Dusty reached out to me about wanting to sell, we knew we had to jump at the opportunity.”
“We knew this was a now or never thing, so we just went for it.”
Drawing on his experiences as a musician, King hopes to bring elements he’s enjoyed in clubs around the country. “We played places on tour and I’d always say ‘man, I wished we had a place like this in Greensboro’,” he noted, with particular reference to intimate venues like the Evening Muse in Charlotte or Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta.
“Someplace comfortable, welcoming, and music-centric,” he said, ”with high-quality drinks and a sound that’s really, really good.” On the bar side, they hope to better showcase local breweries; and are consulting with Caleb Creed for cocktail creations. “We definitely want the focus to be on the music, but we also want to be a place where people come for a beer after work, or a fancy cocktail before heading over to a show at Tanger Center.”
On the music end, “we really want this to be a place where musicians want to play,” King continued. “The space sounds great, our production engineer, Jeremy Chereskin, is a pro, and we’ll be providing artists with live audio-video and streaming options that they can use for their own promotion which really sets us apart from other venues.”
Looking to strike the balance of live performance and streaming possibilities, King hopes to incorporate elements from digital series like NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts. “We want to get recognition for the venue, but also for local talent,” he said. “During the covid shutdown, Abbey and I enjoyed sitting on our patio and listening to virtual live-streamed concerts, so we’re definitely toying with the idea of doing some ticketed remote shows down the line.”
As for programming, King wants to reach across a wide variety, “so that there’s a little something for everybody,” he said. “From singer-songwriters, jazz trios, blues guitarists, jam bands, hip hop artists, to full-on rock shows.”
Prez will continue his “In the Beat of the Night” Wednesdays, along with specialty shows, including Porcelain Lovecraft on July 13; a Sound Bombing Series with Antion Scales, Verteran Eye, and Drew Shamir on July 21; Taylor Williams on July 26; and Oracle Blue on July 27.
The July calendar also features a mix of local and touring acts like Nashville blues guitarist Leilani Kilgore (July 6), Virginia hip-hop from King Gems (July 7), and the Floridian fusion of Electric Kif (July 17).
Greensboro’s Alan Peterson will open the month with an ensemble show of friends on July 1. North Carolinian artists Flea Trap and Africa Unplugged will play on July 2. The Mantras pull a double-header (with Ranford Almond on July 7, and Oh No! Casino on July 8).
Tea Cup Gin will host a “Bastille Day spectacle extraordinaire” on July 14. Victoria Victoria hops over from Winston-Salem on July 15; as does Tyler Nail on July 21; and Sam Foster (for Chris McGinnis’ Triad album release on July 29).
Mike Garrigan (of Collapsis and Athenaeum) is scheduled for July 16, and Katharine Whalen (Squirrel Nut Zippers) will appear on July 28 (with Greensboro songsters Emily Stewart and Laura Jane Vincent).
“We’ve already gotten so much support from the community, so that has been really encouraging,” King said, eyeing the road ahead, ”it’s definitely a huge leap of faith for us, but we think we can build something really awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.