Victor, ID. (August 24, 2021) — Kate’s Real Food, is excited to announce the newest flavor to its organic line of energy bars: Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond. Just in time for fall, this bar is an organic and healthy version of a favorite and irresistible autumn-inspired treat: a cranberry oatmeal cookie. So fuel up with the Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond Bar!
“The idea behind Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond was a no-brainer to me,” said Kate Schade, Founder of Kate’s Real Food. “Who doesn't want to sink their teeth into an Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie? That was my full intention behind this flavor, except it's always made with wholesome organic ingredients.”
The unforgettable taste and texture of the Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond Bar experience is anchored with the rich flavors of cranberry and oatmeal, tied together with smooth almond butter. After spending countless hours in the kitchen perfecting the ideal recipe, Kate has maintained her vision for creating premium, on-the-go organic snacks that fuel extraordinary experiences.
Kate’s makes seven delicious energy bars with real, premium, whole ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA-certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey. Other Kate’s flavors include Dark Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond, Peanut Butter Hemp & Flax, Mango Coconut, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Lemon Coconut.
For more information on Kate’s Real Food, and to place an order for the Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond Bar visit KatesRealFood.com.
About Kate’s Real Food®:
Our story began with Kate, in search of the next adventure. To support her busy lifestyle, she needed an energy bar that tasted great and was made from organic ingredients. When she couldn’t find one, she decided to make her own. Kate’s Real Food is still committed to fueling adventures with organic, great-tasting products. Today, they can be found nationally at REI and Amazon. Also, regionally in Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Shoprite, Central Market, Market of Choice, Raley’s, and many other locations across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.