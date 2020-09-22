Bar: Camel City BBQ Factory, located in Downtown Winston Salem in the Arts District.
Age: 24
Where are you from? I was born and raised here in the Dash City.
How long have you been bartending? I have been bartending roughly for a little over two years; it’s given me some of the best memories and friends of my life, honestly
How did you become a bartender? I started to bartend when I was working as a server and occasionally lent a hand to help if one of the other bartenders needed a shift covered. It only took a few bartending shifts before I fell in love, and I decided I wanted to go to bartending school. For those that are interested in becoming a bartender or just getting their official bartenders license, I went to the ABC school in Greensboro— they come highly recommended.
What do you enjoy about bartending? I think that what I enjoy most are the conversations that I get to hear and be apart of. They vary from all sorts of conversations such as sports, best bars for a certain type of vibe/style, your typical everyday conversations to helping settle “bets” of the legal variety of course ha. This is really the only time in my life where I like to be surprised because you never really know what you are going to hear or see in a shift.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? Tequila with a splash of fresh lime juice over ice.
What’s your favorite drink to make? It really depends how much time I have on my hands, but most recently, I love making a Devil’s margarita. The recipe for it is 1.5 oz. Blanco tequila, 1 oz. fresh lime juice, ¾ oz. simple syrup, 0.5 oz. red wine ( ideally it will be fruity-medium bodied – I like to put mine with a cabernet ), garnished with a lime. Don’t forget to layer the wine on top. The other drink that is really my favorite to make is a Spiced Apple Old Fashioned. The ingredients are 2 oz bourbon ( I prefer rye bourbon, but it can be made with either. The rye just gives it a more intensified flavor), 1 oz apple syrup, 2-3 dashes cinnamon bitters, freshly squeezed lemon ( one lemon is ideal), apple chip to garnish.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? That really depends on what you had for dinner; in my opinion, normally I would recommend a nice glass of red wine or bourbon. This is one of those occasions where I like to keep it short and sweet. I like to keep it as dry as I can, but I know a lot of people who like to go for those “dessert wines."
What’s the craziest thing that you’ve seen while bartending? You really can’t ask me to pick what the craziest thing I’ve seen is because they are all out there. But I will have to go with what I guess is the most recent. **Fair warning this is a little gross for those who have a weaker stomach** I saw a girl try and take a tequila shot; this did not end well for her. She took half of it then started to throw up into the glass then take the rest of the shot, which had a bit of her spit-up in it— she told me that she doesn’t waste any alcohol, more power to her, ha!
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? The biggest tip that I have ever gotten was when the popular ‘movement’ of tip the bill challenge was going around, their bill was $200, and they left me $200. I went back to them to make sure that they wanted to tip this much, even though they added the #tipthebill. This really took my breath away because they always say its when you least expect things in life that they come to you with great wealth or prosperity.
Cheers to all my fellow bartenders out there!
