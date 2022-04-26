KARAOKE FUNDRAISER CELEBRATING CINCO DE MAYO
Creative Aging Network-NC, a 501(c)3, is hosting a Karaoke Fundraiser and Cinco de Mayo celebration on their campus at 2400 Summit Avenue in Greensboro May 5th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Early bird tickets for this fundraising event are $30 until April 28th and $35 after April 28th. Ticket price includes 2 tacos, chips & salsa and a drink. Funds will be used for building improvements and repairs.
The event will begin with a musical performance by Louisa Huerta from 5:30pm to 6:00pm. Louisa is a recent retired music educator (choir director) from Guilford County Schools. She has been involved in musical theater in El Paso (her hometown), High Point and Greensboro. Some musical productions include Oklahoma, Funny Girl, The King and I, The Wiz, and Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies. Louisa also sang in several bands such as Rio Grande band in TX, Essence band in CT, and Real Country band in NC. She currently performs as a duo with Jefferson Dalby, and soul and funk music with (KOS) Knights of Soul band.
Artwork by Mexican artist Veronica Grossi will be featured in the lobby during the event and throughout the month of May. Veronica was born in Mexico City and raised by parents with a passion for art. Today, she lives in Greensboro and works as an Associate Professor of Spanish at UNCG. She shows her style of art, both figurative and abstract, through oil paintings.
Also, throughout May in honor of Older Americans Month, artwork by residents participating in CAN-NC’s Elder Arts Initiative (EAI) will be featured in the Fireside Room. Funded by the North Carolina Culture Change Coalition Enhancement Grant in conjunction with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, this Initiative to improve quality of life provides a variety of creative arts programs to residents in 18 certified nursing homes across 5 counties in North Carolina.
Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is the only organization of its kind in North Carolina that focuses specifically on using the arts as a non-medical approach to improving the health and overall well-being of older people. “We’re honored to feature these Hispanic artists as well as art made by the diverse older adults participating in our EAI program as part of this fundraising event,” says executive director Lia Miller. “Our 10-acre campus is an inclusive and welcoming space for intergenerational and multicultural engagement just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro. So, we hope we’ll have a big turnout to help us raise funds for much-needed repairs and improvements to our space for the wide array of creative programs planned for the summer,” added Miller.
Campus and garden tours will also be available. For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The organization is building a robust network of creative aging resources through alliances with strategic partners across the state. It advocates lifelong access to and participation in the creative arts and is committed to ending the last acceptable 'ism' – ageism – by promoting the creative contributions and talents of our older generation through community collaborations, events, and exhibitions.
