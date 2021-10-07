Kaleideum Presents Truck & Treat BOOsted
Sat., Oct. 30, Noon-5 pm at Kaleideum North
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (October 5, 2020) —Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will take place on Saturday, October 30, from Noon-5 pm at Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road. The event draws more than 1,000 visitors each year.
Participants will trick-or-treat for candy and novelty items along the trail Kaleideum’s Outdoor Science and Environmental Park among a variety of trucks and other specialty vehicles. In addition, there will be numerous outdoor activities for families at the event, including:
- Weird science
- Gem hunting for treasures
- Balloon artist
- Halloween crafts
- Spooky trail
- Costume contest with prizes
- Photo ops with costumed characters
Truck & Treat BOOsted is a fundraiser for educational programming at Kaleideum. Tickets may be purchased at a discount in advance at www.kaleideum.org up until 4 pm on October 29. Cost is $5 per person for members and non-members online, $7 per person for members and non-members the day of the event. Through the Museums for All program, EBT cardholders may purchase tickets for $3 per person on the day of the event. Kaleideum North is located at 400 W Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.
For additional information about these and other special events, visit www.kaleideum.org.
About Kaleideum
Kaleideum was formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016. Kaleideum Downtown (formerly The Children’s Museum) was founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem and opened its doors in 2004. Kaleideum North (formerly SciWorks), also founded by the Junior League of Winston-Salem, opened its doors as the Nature Science Center in 1964. The two museums merged into a single organization with the mission of “Inspiring wonder, curiosity, and lifelong learning in our children and community through interactive play and discovery.”
