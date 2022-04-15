Justin Webster from Heff's Burger Club joins Zero Dark Nerdy on our latest podcast! Justin is bringing the tastiest burgers on the planet to North Carolina and we got to taste them firsthand! We dish on the inspiration behind his incredible burgers, where the name came from, his introduction into the world of Elden Ring, old-school video games, and much more! Be sure to follow Heff's Burger Club on Instagram and Zero Dark Nerdy on all social media formats.
wire hot
Justin Webster from Heff's Burger Club joins Zero Dark Nerdy
- By Zero Dark Nerdy
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Two People Shot At The Blind Tiger
- Chow down with John Batchelor at Cille and Scoe
- East Winston-Salem ballet initiative is off to a flying start
- High Point Shines Light on High Point Rockers Season with Impulse Exhibit
- Superintendent Contreras Makes $50,000 Personal Donation to GEA to Fight Childhood Food Insecurity
- Heff's Burger Club finds permanent home: Plans Aug 1 Opening
- High School Speech and Debate class call out school administration, district about school food
- Bunny June hopes “ur happy”
- Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company makes Shakespeare 'really fun'
- Strange Fruit offers soulful sounds downtown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Updated
After numerous complaints from residents, a series of public hearings, and a study of decibe…
Once upon a time, there were only three TV channels to watch, and in the late 1970’s, no sho…
Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, or Joanna Gaines, but as far as influenc…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.