Justin Webster from Heff's Burger Club joins Zero Dark Nerdy on our latest podcast! Justin is bringing the tastiest burgers on the planet to North Carolina and we got to taste them firsthand! We dish on the inspiration behind his incredible burgers, where the name came from, his introduction into the world of Elden Ring, old-school video games, and much more! Be sure to follow Heff's Burger Club on Instagram and Zero Dark Nerdy on all social media formats.

