June First Friday Night Live Presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union to Feature The Fritz
GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro Inc. (DGI) welcomes psychedelic funk band The Fritz to First Friday Night Live on June 3. With an aggressive approach to funk, soul, and rock that creates a sound uniquely their own, the Asheville-based band has built a devoted following that is captivating audiences everywhere.
June’s concert is presented by Truliant Federal Credit Union and will take place outside of the Autotrends location at 431 Battleground Avenue, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.
“We can’t think of a better way to launch into the summer season than with live music in the heart of Greensboro. With the kick-off of our summer passport program and the return of Fun Fourth, Downtown Greensboro will be the place to be all summer long,” says Stacy Calfo, DGI’s Director of Marketing. “A special thank you to Truliant for sponsoring this month’s concert.”
Concert-goers can order alcohol on-site from Bull City Cider, and choose dining options from Sweet’s Turkey BBQ, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, and Kona Ice. Take a quick walk up the street to enjoy wine from Zeto’s or beer at Joymongers.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided. Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/ for complete details
