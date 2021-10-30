Jump for a Food Donation on Mondays!! 

Every Monday night during the month of November DONATE one or more of the food items 

Receive One Basic Admissions Entry, good ONLY on Monday at the same time of Donation. 

****Socks Not Included**** 

Donations will benefit: The local St John CME Church Food Pantry 

Items Needed 

Can Meats 

Can Green Beans 

Can Corn 

Can Soups 

Crackers 

Cereal 

Jelly 

Peanut Butter 

Urban Air Winston Salem, 200 Summit Square Blvd., 336-793-2145 

