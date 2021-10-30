Jump for a Food Donation on Mondays!!
Every Monday night during the month of November DONATE one or more of the food items
Receive One Basic Admissions Entry, good ONLY on Monday at the same time of Donation.
****Socks Not Included****
Donations will benefit: The local St John CME Church Food Pantry
Items Needed
Can Meats
Can Green Beans
Can Corn
Can Soups
Crackers
Cereal
Jelly
Peanut Butter
Urban Air Winston Salem, 200 Summit Square Blvd., 336-793-2145
