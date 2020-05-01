Name: Jimmy Huynh
Bar: “Jimmy’s Bar” (unofficially named but the bar above Shoto)
Age: 37
Where are you from? Covina, CA
How long have you been bartending? Since 2003
How did you become a bartender?
I started off trying to fully utilize the bar area upstairs when my family opened our restaurant and never left my post.
I cut my teeth on long islands and Jager bombs, and then realized there are artisan levels of this craft out there, now I’m looking into how a bartender in the 1930s would have made a Last Word during the prohibition and what ingredients I can obtain or substitute to make it.
What do you enjoy about bartending? Being able to tell a story about a drink and then make it while explaining. It’s like a culinary reenactment, every time. The same motions are still being done every time an old fashioned is being made.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Anything I get to garnish with flowers and fruit. I like pretty and balanced drinks.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Personally, it’s gin & tonics; it’s easy and hard to mess up.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Corpse Revivers, nothing continues a good time with something to wake the dead.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
It’s hard to list them all but, I recall an exotic dancer taking a flying leap from a pool table and tackling another exotic dancer.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? When your bar patrons ask you to marry them. That was such an honor. Thank you, Carl and Chrissy Weaver.
