Jessica Arce

Bar: Formerly Crafted, probably will never fully leave! Started at Lindley Park Filling Station basically a week before the Stay At Home order, and we switched to take out only, so that was an interesting way to start in a new spot, but everyone there made me feel very welcome!
Age: 39
Where are you from? Rockford, Illinois, originally; but I lived in the middle of nowhere in North Illinois for my teen years, in Germany for a few years, and in Savannah, Georgia, for about five years before ending up in Greensboro.
How long have you been bartending? On and off for about 19 years—took breaks to have my kids, worked a few office jobs, managed a smoothie shop at a gym for a bit, managed a hair salon for a couple of years. But I always seem to come back to serving and bartending.
How did you become a bartender? My ex boyfriend's mom bought a dive bar in the little town I was living in, across the street from my apartment. I had just turned 21, and I stopped in to say hi, and she offered me a job. I was single and working days at an insurance company and needed some excitement. Lol.
What do you enjoy about bartending? Every shift is different. You constantly meet new people, and I'm rarely bored. Your coworkers become like family, you can't say that about many other industries like you can about bars and restaurants.
What's your favorite drink to make? I love an Old Fashioned. I have fun making classic cocktails. For a couple of years, I was bartending at a restaurant that was next to a golf course, and a lot of my regulars were into Dirty Martinis, Manhattans, Gimlets, Old Fashioneds. I'm also the odd one out who doesn't mind making mojitos as long as I'm not crazy busy, and I'm not low on mint.
What's your favorite drink to drink? Lately, it's been Birddog Blackberry Whiskey—whiskey in general. When I'm being "diet conscious" Sutlers or Emulsion Gin and soda with a twist of lime, or craft beer.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? Can't go wrong with a glass of red wine or an Old Fashioned. I grew up around supper clubs in the Midwest, though where "after dinner" drinks were grasshoppers and brandy alexanders!
What's the craziest thing you've seen while bartending? I had a guy sit down already hammered, set a Kool-Aid Burst on the bar, and try to convince me to serve him straight vodka. I politely turned him down; he tried to pick a fight with a customer who was trying to eat. We had to kick him out. He left his Kool-Aid Burst on the bar—I think it was cherry.
What's the best/biggest tip you've ever gotten? I don't know if this was the biggest but the most memorable bigger tip. I was cocktail serving and got $100 for bringing a guy a bottle of water and asking him how his day was going and stopping to check on him a few times. He said I was the only person who was nice to him that day—never hurts to be kind.
