Name: Jenna Buskirk
Bar: Bull's Tavern
Age: 31
Where are you from? King, N.C.
How long have you been bartending? I’ve been bartending about 10 years now—damn, that makes me feel old.
How did you become a bartender? It was my watering hole after work. On a Friday night, someone called out, and the owner asked if I wanted to fill in. I absolutely loved it!
What do you enjoy about bartending? Meeting new people! Especially when they are out of town or from different countries. It’s a nice escape from the small town.
What’s your favorite drink to make? Bloody Marys! Everyone always has a special way to make them.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? I really enjoy a good Old Fashion! My favorite shot is a Baby Guinness, though.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? Tito’s and soda! It’s light and refreshing and perfect if you want to start your night off right.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? Aside from the crazy bar fights and drunk girls dancing on the bar... I’ll have to say a few years ago, one night, a guy was hammered, trying to leave the bar. But he couldn’t figure out the door, so he slammed his head into it and glass shattered everywhere! His face was pretty bad, but he had no idea what had happened. Needless to say, we sent him to the hospital, and he replaced our glass door.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? All tips are greatly appreciated! But the biggest would probably be my first weekend right before Christmas bartending a group of men came in on a business trip to do some day-drinking. They stayed until the end of my shift, and everything was together. So I was expecting a decent tip. When I looked at the slip, they had tipped 100% of their tab, which was $400. I could not believe it! It was the nicest thing anyone had ever done.
