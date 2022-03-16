James Beard Awards recognize Triad restaurants

Finally, the James Beard Awards have recognized some restaurants in the Triad! The awards have been suspended for two years. Under revised procedures, recommendations from the public, as well as nominations from within the Beard organization, were considered.
Two chefs, both from Winston-Salem, are semifinalists for Best Chef in the Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV).
Stephanie Tyson opened Sweet Potatoes (529 N. Trade Street, 336-727-4844, sweetpotatoes.ws) in 2003, with partner and floor manager Vivian Joiner.
“My initial reason for wanting to be a chef was irritation. I was strictly a front-of-the-house person when I first started and became the manager of a restaurant in D.C. My first night on the job the lead cook in the kitchen walked out. I had no idea what to do. I decided right then, ‘never again!’ So, I decided to go to culinary school and found that I loved it and had a knack for food. My Grandmother’s influence as a cook was very important.
“My partner, Vivian Joiner, and I had become tired of bumping our heads on the glass ceiling and decided, what the heck, why not open our own place. We maxed out credit cards and mortgaged the house to come up with some cash. We were turned down for loans from the city and banks a lot. Phillip Hanes was one of our biggest supporters. He was a great influencer of people. We will forever be grateful to him as well as Mike Coe, our first landlord.”
Chef Tyson attended Baltimore International Culinary College and graduated on the Dean’s List. She has worked in Charleston, South Carolina at 82 Queen and Charleston Place Hotel, in Key West, Florida at Planet Hollywood and The Pier House Hotel, and also in Virginia. She was on the opening team of the Rainforest Café at Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, worked for a year at a country club in Arizona, and eventually moved back to the East Coast and home.
“I did not know in advance anything about the nomination. I think that the committee was intentional in trying to include more places in the South that get overlooked, like the Triad. We have developed a great culinary scene in this area, and I am thrilled to be considered a part of that.”
[In an article I wrote about Sweet Potatoes, I called the restaurant a “treasure.” The food is Southern, like what your grandmother would have cooked if she had been professionally trained and was really talented!]
In his early 30s, Peyton Smith of Mission Pizza Napoletana (707 Trade St NW, 336-893-8217, missionpizzanapoletana.com) needed a career that fit his “natural interests.” That turned out to be food.
“I was smoking some pork butts in Chapel Hill, during a summer session in college. My older brother and I had a party. Maybe it was the feeling of getting to know my brother as an adult, maybe it was the half dozen or more Anchor Steam beers, but I was feeling good and observing how food brought people together. Fast forward 10 years, and I took that experience as source material for what I wanted to create.”
He began to conceive the restaurant in late 2007. “Then 2008 happened, so I had to pivot. I started a mobile pizza company, Forno Moto, while I went back to the drawing board. I initially thought I would make barbecue. But ultimately, I decided that was not the best idea, because I like to do things my own way, I was concerned about the weight of the barbecue tradition in NC, not to mention the wake-up hour to make barbecue.
“So, I pivoted to pizza. I put together a list of some of the top pizzerias in America. I started calling, asking for the boss, and pitching my story — I am a guy in NC, I want to learn to make pizza, and what’s in it for you is a great employee with free labor. I was laughed at a lot, met with incredulous silence.
“So, mainly, I taught myself. I would have pizza parties, light up a wood-fired oven at my house, make a bag of dough, open up all the pizzas, toss‘em in the bin.
“A stroke of fortune occurred in early 2015 when Carlo Orlando walked into my restaurant. Orlando Foods is the US importer/business partner of Caputo Flour [widely regarded as the best flour for pizza crust]. Carlo and I hit it off, and I asked if he needed any volunteers at Pizza Expo, which is THE pizza trade show. He said “sure,’ so I made myself useful for four days.
“I was side by side with the best pizza makers in America. I asked a ton of questions, observed everything I could, took a million notes. Now, all these people are part of my pizza family. The rest of my continued growth is making and talking pizza with great professionals. I also eat pizza all over the USA and the world.
“The Beard Awards, I didn’t know anything. I was on a plane back to NC. When I revived my phone upon landing, I had a lot of messages from industry people, so I wondered what was up. I’m not really sure how I was identified. I have been on the event circuit for some years; MPN over the past couple years has been featured on almost every best pizza in America list.”
Greensboro’s MACHETE (600-C Battleground Avenue, 336-265-8859, machetegso.com) is in the running for Best New Restaurant. [Note — this is best in the United States, not one of the geographic subdivisions.]
Owner Tal Blevins graduated from Page High School and UNC-G, then relocated to San Francisco, where he spent 20 years as a tech journalist. He and his wife, Nicole, became enamored with that city’s illustrious food scene. He was an investor in Lazy Bear, which earned two Michelin stars, and True Laurel, named one of America’s best bars by Esquire magazine.
When the Blevins returned to Greensboro, they were especially attracted to the food at LaRue [so was I], which sought to push the proverbial envelope, but did not survive. They made the acquaintance of two key kitchen personnel at LaRue — Kevin Cottrell, a Greensboro native who formerly cooked at Reel Seafood Grill in Greensboro, and in Chapel Hill at One Restaurant, and Lydia Greene, a graduate of the Alamance Community College culinary program.
This team arranged monthly 10-course prix fixe dinners out of the Blevins’ home kitchen for invited guests. When the Battleground Avenue property became available, they launched a full-scale restaurant, opening just before COVID quarantine. That first year was a real struggle, given the impact of quarantines and restrictions, but they survived. Cottrell is Executive Chef, Greene is Chef de Cuisine, and Tanner Lankford, recently returned from training in Italy, is Sous Chef.
The name, Machete, grows out of two ideas. Literally, Cottrell used to enjoy chopping his way through the woods behind the house where he lived when he was growing up. But figuratively, the team wanted to capitalize on the idea that the restaurant works on the cutting edge.
Cottrell reflects, “We didn’t know anything [about the Beard Award selection] in advance, but we’ve been receiving a good amount of local and national recognition. I’ll also praise Tal on his marketing skills, they are stellar. He’s had a way of getting our name out since the beginning. One of our big followers, local food writer Nikki Miller Ka, was recently recognized by the Beard Foundation. She’s hyped us since the pop-up days at Tal’s home.”
Being considered in any context in the Beard Awards is significant. Other North Carolina restaurants have earned accolades in past years and are in the running this year, too, but having three Triad properties in the semi-finals is a first. Go to jamesbeard.org/blog/the-2022-james-beard-award-semfinalists for the complete list and keep monitoring the Beard website for each round of announcements. Finalists will be revealed on March 16, with the winners honored in Chicago on June 13.
