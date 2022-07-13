Invasion of the Minis: A large demand for small products in the Triad

Americans are known for going after the biggest and flashiest items but bigger is not always better and these local companies have proven it. The mini-trend has invaded the Triad with a number of companies seeing big success from selling their micro-sized products.
Pops Mini Doughnut Shop — High Point
Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop has caused quite a stir in downtown High Point. Housed in the newly opened Stock+Grain Assembly food hall, located at 275 N. Elm St, the boutique doughnut shop offers made-to-order mini doughnuts with gourmet toppings for residents looking to satisfy their sweet and sometimes savory sweet tooth.
The Black-owned business was founded in Atlanta and is managed by husband and wife team Christopher and Margaret Headen.
Offering their signature shakes, classic “cake style” mini doughnuts and doughnut sundaes, Pop’s gives customers an opportunity to mix and match their box of 6, 12, 24, or 48-signature doughnuts. Offering up the classics like powdered sugar, iced, and cinnamon sugar, Pop’s gives you the classic doughnut bite you are looking for. For the more adventurous, fans can try the Strawberry Shortcake, which offers fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream, vanilla and strawberry drizzles; the Blueberry Lemon, a doughnut with blueberry and lemon drizzle, topped with fresh blueberries; the Maple Bacon, a doughnut with maple drizzle and crumbled bacon; the Rainbow Crunch, a doughnut with vanilla drizzle and topped with fruity pebbles; or the S’mores, a doughnut with chocolate and marshmallow drizzle topped with mini marshmallows.
The store boasts of “32 unique covering and sugars.”
Their soft opening hours are Wednesdays-Sundays from 4:30 to 9 p.m. They will expand to full operating hours beginning June 27.
Gate City Minis — Greensboro
“One of the reasons why I fell in love with the concept of mini pancakes is a) who doesn’t like pancakes and b) who doesn’t like mini pancakes? It’s a lot of fun,” said Corey Clement, co-owner of Gate City Minis. “People see, and may not understand it at first, but when you hand them that container and they look see strawberries, blueberries, sweet condensed milk, and whipped cream on top of pancakes — you see their eyes light up. They go ‘Whoa, I was not expecting that.’ It’s a really good kick.”
Clement’s food trailer, Gate City Mini’s, features specialty mini pancakes, mini doughnuts, hand-squeezed lemonade, and coffee.
Clements said the concept is big in other countries but he’s recently seen similar pop-ups in Texas, Georgia, and North Carolina.
“They’re called poffertjes or dutch mini pancakes. They are big over in the Netherlands and they came over to the U.S. as mini pancakes.”
The traveling beer salesman had been looking to enterprise a food concept for some time now.
“I kind of wanted to be my own boss. We looked at a couple of ideas as far as what we could do and what we could afford to do. We kept coming back to the mini pancakes because there’s no one around here doing that,” he said.
The concept has taken off. Gate City Mini’s has taken off since its first pop-up in February 2022 in downtown Greensboro, where they paired up with Arrow Coffee and Yelp!
“It’s been fun. It’s been a big learning experience. We were kind of blown away at the support that we received from the community, from everybody,” Clement said of that day.
Whether it’s offering a dozen mini-pancakes or doughnuts with your serving of fruit, maple syrup or serving up the more creative options S’mores, Cookies’N’Cream, or Reese’s pancakes, Clement said that customers can expect the best. They can also expect more of it as the business prepares to expand its serving size.
“We try to be creative while satisfying a sweet tooth. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work. There’s a lot of overthinking that goes on with this to try to make everything work. I love it though. I’m so glad we jumped into this. Over time we’re starting to see some of the same people come out to our events that we’ve seen from the beginning.”
Clement said that it has been great to see Gate City Mini’s role in creating community. The business has assisted in a fundraiser for Doggos, raising money for a rescue, and has another fundraiser scheduled with the Rockingham County Shelter. He said that at some point he’d like to work with organizations like the Interactive Resource Center to help provide meals to those in need.
“I always tell my daughter ‘I just want you to be happy and healthy.’ That’s all I want. I’m not out here to get rich by any means. I just want to have fun. I want to work with the community and I want to give back,” he said. “We’re continuously looking for ways that we can give back to the community. Any way that we can give back, we would love to.”
Gate City Mini’s will be at Revolution Mills every Tuesday, and beginning next week, at the Crown Acura lot on Wendover on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Flow Mini — Winston-Salem
Guess what you can find at Flow Mini of Winston-Salem? Located at 2575 Peters Creek Parkway, are rows of MINI Coopers just waiting to be rehomed and take over the streets of America. The small yet roomy hatchback with the signature white, parallel stripes has become a staple on roadways across the globe. With a price tag of under $30,000 and a promising miles per gallon ticket, the MINI has become an effective and efficient mode of travel.
Mimicking its namesake in appearance and performance, the BMW MINI Cooper was introduced in 2002 and quickly became a success in Europe and America. Pushing out an estimated 100,000 cars per year, the MINI brand includes the Cooper, Cooper D, Cooper S, Clubman, Countryman, and the Coupe, to name a few.
A star in its own right, the BMW Mini was used in the original and the 2003 remake of The Italian Job, by the character Austin Powers in Goldmember, in Bourne Identity, and in the movie Pixels. The car was also featured in The Veronicas music video for the song 4ever.
