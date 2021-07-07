PUBLIC RELEASE DATE
THIS SATURDAY 7.10.21
STARTING AT 1 P.M.
Aged for 4 years and Bottled in Bond, this single barrel, straight bourbon is distilled from a unique low rye mash. The finished expression perfectly balances sweet and savory flavors with gentle spice, featuring notes of cream, tart cherry, and buttery pie.
Big Winston Bourbon carries the name of its birthplace—Big Winston Warehouse. A former tobacco auction site nearly 100 years ago, it’s now home to Broad Branch. We mash, distill, age, proof, and bottle Big Winston Bourbon here onsite, in the heart of the city.
Big Winston BiB will be available for purchase Saturday, July 10th at 1pm. This is a distillery-only release and must be purchased at our tasting room in downtown Winston-Salem. See you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.