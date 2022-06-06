ICAN DO LUNCH TO CELEBRATE 10 YEARS SUPPORTING ICAN HOUSE PROGRAMS – JUNE 23
“On Our Own” themed In-Person and Virtual Event to Support iCan House Programs for Neurodiverse and Autistic Individuals
WINSTON SALEM, NC – iCan House announces that TRUIST will serve as presenting sponsor of the 10th “iCan Do Lunch” event to be held on Thursday June 23, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St, Winston Salem, NC 27101.
iCan Do Lunch is a popular, uplifting and inspiring community event hosted by iCan House since 2012. This year’s theme ON OUR OWN explores how neurodiverse adults are living independently and working in the community. Through skills learned at iCan House programs individuals are now leading happy and fulfilling lives in the real world. A panel discussion of neurodiverse adults will provide insight to their lives. Keynote speaker, Dr. Stephen Shore, was diagnosed with autism at an early age and recommended to be institutionalized. Today Dr. Shore is a full time university professor, award winning author, and renowned international speaker.
Tickets available at https://icanhouse.kindful.com/e/2022-ican-do-lunch,
Cost is $45 for in-person and $35 for virtual. Box lunch will be provided.
Dress code is business casual, and location is handicap accessible.
Masks are required unless eating or drinking.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 520 Summit St. Winston Salem, 27101 with parking on Pilot View St.
iCan House is celebrating 14 years of innovative programs that teach social skills, emotional regulation, independence and life skills in a safe setting, preparing each person for life in the real world. No diagnosis is required to participate in iCan House programs.
Each week, 100 families from 10 counties in North Carolina and Virginia participate in iCan House programs receiving services not available elsewhere. Participants range in age from 8 to 58 years.
What: iCan Do Lunch
Who: Tickets available – Register at https://icanhouse.kindful.com/e/2022-ican-do-lunch
When: 11 am to 1 pm onThursday, June 23
Where: St Paul’s Episcopal Church 520 Summit St, Winston Salem, 27101
