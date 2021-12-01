I Am A Queen to Host 12th Annual Ultimate Christmas Adoption in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, NC (November 24, 2021) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and I Am A Queen is hosting the 12th Annual
UltimateChristmas Adoption Donor Drop Off on Sat., Dec. 11. The purpose of this event is to provide holiday cheer to families and senior citizens in the Piedmont Triad who are having a difficult time financially paying for Christmas. The program also provides a holiday food box to selected families and Christmas stockings to senior citizens.
The DoubleTree by Hilton Greensboro is the venue sponsor for this event.
Donors are encouraged to visit http://www.iamaqueen.org to select a child’s wish list, sponsor a holiday food box or a Christmas stocking.
All donors are asked to drop off unwrapped gifts at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, located at 3030 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C. on Sat., Dec. 11, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If donors would like to donate funds towards a child's wish list, the lists are valued between $75 to $100 for each child. Funds can be donated at www.iamaqueen.org.
Please note: All families and senior citizens have been pre-selected, interviewed, and registered for I Am A Queen’s Ultimate Christmas Adoption.
For any donors who would like to donate additional toys, please drop off toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 10 at Create Me, located at 2507 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, N.C.
For more information, please visit www.iamaqueen.org or call us at 336-638-1315.
