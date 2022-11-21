HPU Poll: Pumpkin Pie Remains North Carolina’s Favorite During the Holidays
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 – For the second year in a row, the High Point University Poll finds that pumpkin pie continues to be the favorite pie (25%) to eat during the holidays for most North Carolinians. A 2021 HPU Poll also found pumpkin pie the winner at 22%.
Other popular pies during the holidays this year in North Carolina include pecan (17%), sweet potato (16%) and apple (15%). Last year, the runners up were apple (18%), pecan (18%) and sweet potato (14%).
This year’s less popular pies, chosen as favorites by less than 10% of North Carolinians, included chocolate (9%), cherry (5%), blueberry (2%), peach (3%) and strawberry (2%).
NC residents – Favorite Type of Holiday Pie (November 2022)
What is your favorite type of pie to eat during the holidays?
Pumpkin Pie – 25%
Pecan Pie – 17%
Sweet Potato Pie – 16%
Apple Pie – 15%
Chocolate Pie – 9%
Cherry Pie – 5%
Peach Pie – 3%
Blueberry Pie – 2%
Strawberry Pie – 2%
Other – 4%
Unsure – 3%
The most recent HPU Poll of 1,015 respondents was fielded by the High Point University Survey Research Center on Nov. 10 through Nov. 17, as an online survey using a panel of respondents recruited and maintained by Dynata. Dynata sent invitations to its panel of N.C. respondents and the SRC collected responses on its Qualtrics platform. The SRC did all data analysis. The online sample is from a panel of respondents, and their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classic margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.1 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.1 (based on the weighting). The data is weighed toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional errors into the findings of opinion polls.
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past surveys can be found at the Survey Research Center website. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. See more information here.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter here.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
