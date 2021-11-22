HPU Poll: Pumpkin Pie is the Favorite for North Carolinians During the Holidays
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 – In the latest High Point University Poll, more North Carolinians (22%) chose pumpkin pie as their favorite pie to eat during the holidays than any other type of pie.
The next popular pies during the holidays in North Carolina are apple (18%), pecan (18%) and sweet potato (14%).
Less popular pies, chosen as favorites by less than 10% of North Carolinians, included chocolate (9%), cherry (5%), blueberry (4%), peach (3%) and strawberry (2%).
(Telephone and online interviews with North Carolina residents, surveyed Nov. 11 – Nov. 19, n = 867 and credibility interval is +/- 3.6%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers at the High Point University Survey Research Center calling on Nov. 11 through Nov. 19, 2021, and an online survey was fielded at the same time. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 867 adults interviewed online (811 respondents) as well as landline or cellular telephones (56 respondents). The Survey Research Center contracted with dynata, formerly Research Now SSI, to acquire these samples, and fielded the online survey using the SRC’s Qualtrics platform. This is a combined sample of live phone interviews and online interviews. The online sampling is from a panel of respondents, so their participation does not adhere to usual assumptions associated with random selection. Therefore, it is not appropriate to assign a classic margin of sampling error for the results. In this case, the SRC provides a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points to account for a traditional 95% confidence interval for the estimates (plus or minus 3.3 percentage points) and a design effect of 1.2 (based on the weighting).The data is weighted toward population estimates for age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education based on U.S. Census numbers for North Carolina. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional errors into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available here.
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. See more information here.
Dr. Martin Kifer, chair and associate professor of political science, serves as the director of the HPU Poll, and Brian McDonald is the associate director of the HPU Poll.
