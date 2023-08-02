Name:
Zack Taylor
Bar:
Neighbors! (Greensboro)
Age:
31
Where are you from?
Florida, but I mostly grew up in North Carolina.
How long have you been bartending?
About three years and some change.
How did you become a bartender?
I started off as a barista about 10 years ago, went on to work in restaurants where I learned more about craft beer and cocktails. My manager at Hops really wanted me to move up to bartending, so she took the time to train me during the peak of COVID and showed me all sorts of drinks. I then slowly became a full-time bartender, and the rest is history.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love the people watching, love getting to know regulars and learning more about cocktails and the drinks that they love, getting to have fun with my coworkers. A great deal of my friends I’ve met through bartending/going out to bars.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Working late hours, keeping your sleep schedule intact, maintaining social interactions when you’re not feeling so social, and keeping up with high demand volume. Shout outs to any bartender that stays humble while “in the weeds,” because that is a challenge itself.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
A Daiquiri or a Margarita.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
A Margarita.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A shot of Amaro and a Miller High Life.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
Had a old man order a White Russian without Kahlua. Dude just wanted vodka and milk.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
Not while bartending, but when I was a barista, I saw somebody get shot on accident. This also happened in a Florida mall. Some lady was waiting in line and had her friend hold her purse. Her friend accidentally dropped her purse and she had a loaded gun inside. The gun went off and shot her in the back of the leg, and this poor woman is on the ground screaming while her friend runs away. But that’s not the worst part, some teenage girl steps over this wounded woman and asked me if she could still get a Frappuccino, like girl, this is a medical emergency, NO!
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
So there’s this bar back in Pinellas County [Florida] called Mahuffers and the stalls in the men’s bathroom are separated by a dumpster lid that’s hung by a bungee cord. The stalls in the woman’s bathroom are separated by a shower curtain.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
Somebody recently tipped me $200 on $120, and that was pretty rad. I’ve had regulars bring me gifts for Christmas or my birthday. One of the coolest gifts I got were these band shirts. Somebody gave me two Jesus Lizard t-shirts and a Shellac t-shirt because they knew I had a thing for noise rock.
