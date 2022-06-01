HOTPOUR-SavannaVongphakdy.jpeg

Savanna Vongphakdy

Bartender:

Savanna Vongphakdy 

Bar:

Electric Tequila 

Age:

26

Where are you from?

Rhode Island 

How long have you been bartending?

1 year

How did you become a bartender?

It was always a passion of mine.

What do you enjoy about bartending?

Meeting a lot of cool people and seeing different colors of the drinks I make.

What’s your favorite drink to make?

Liquid marijuanas and strawberry Hennessy margaritas 

What’s your favorite drink to drink?

Corona with lime and a hint of salt

What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?

Jameson orange with pineapple juice on ice

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?

Being involved as a bartender in a movie scene.

What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?

$300

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.