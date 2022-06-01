Bartender:
Savanna Vongphakdy
Bar:
Electric Tequila
Age:
26
Where are you from?
Rhode Island
How long have you been bartending?
1 year
How did you become a bartender?
It was always a passion of mine.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting a lot of cool people and seeing different colors of the drinks I make.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Liquid marijuanas and strawberry Hennessy margaritas
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Corona with lime and a hint of salt
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Jameson orange with pineapple juice on ice
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
Being involved as a bartender in a movie scene.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
$300
