Bartender:
Saige Avis
Bar:
Cohab Space in High Point, N.C.
Age:
25
Where are you from?
Greensboro, N.C.
How long have you been bartending?
2.5 years
How did you become a bartender?
I was asked to work at Arizona Pete’s.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting new people!
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Remembering all the recipes.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Liquid Marijuana.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
French 75!
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Same as my personal favorite drink, French 75. It has champagne, gin, lemon juice, and sugar. It’s the perfect amount of sweet and a lovely way to end the night, or just get it started!
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
“Make me whatever you want,” it’s not strange but it happens often.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
Oh gosh, I was a bartender at a night club so I’ve truly seen it all, people kissing, falling, puking, fighting. Craziest thing was probably this girl fighting with our security team!
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
People “enjoying each others company,” if you know what I mean.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
I once got $400 from these two guys. As they were leaving, they told me they would’ve left $1,000 but they didn’t like a response I gave to a question they asked. Whatever.
