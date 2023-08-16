Bartender:
Quentin Robert
Bar:
The Continental Club in Greensboro, NC
Age:
33
Where are you from?
Greensboro, NC
How long have you been bartending?
A little over a year.
How did you become a bartender?
It’s a family lounge, so it just worked out that way.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting a lot of new people and learning a lot of new drinks to make.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
The pressure from a big rush of people.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
“Breath Of The Wild.” It consists of Malibu, half Blue Curacao, lime juice and pineapple juice. A perfect tropical taste.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Disaronno
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
I personally prefer a glass of Disaronno or Liquor 43. Either one on the rocks.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
An Old Fashioned, but using Mezcal tequila.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
A guy threw his keys through his trucks back windshield because he didn’t want to get a ride home.
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
A hot wheels car.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$100
