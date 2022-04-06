Bartender:
Priscilla Lemus
Bar:
I formally worked at Santa Fe Mexican Grill but just started at Electric Tequila.
Age:
22
Where are you from?
I am a Latina who was born in Houston, Texas and moved to North Carolina at such a young age.
How long have you been bartending?
I have been a bartender for 2 year at a Mexican restaurant, Santa Fe Mexican Grill.
How did you become a bartender?
At the time that I applied to be a bartender, I was working as a nursing assistant. I was looking forward to learning how to make drinks just for fun, so I applied at Santa Fe and luckily they welcomed me in without any experience and I was thankful for the opportunity they gave me to grow with them. I am still in the process of learning but I loved that I can make money while learning something that interest me.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Growing up I was a shy person and, of course, when I was working at the hospital you always have to act professional at all times. But when I started working at the bar for the first time, I felt like I could be myself and I could express myself however I wanted and I noticed that most of my customers liked my personality, and for the first time I felt accepted the way I was. Also while bartending, I was making good money and I loved that because I could help my family and at same time I could spoil myself and pay for my school. It made me very independent and I loved that I did not have to depend on any guy to buy me anything because I could afford what I wanted.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
If you like grapefruits you should try Cantaritos. It’s a very popular and delicious cocktail originally from Mexico.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I usually drink tequila straight, Don Julio añejo. I also really like Palomas/Cantaritos.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
After dinner I recommend you to try a Mudslide cocktail. It’s a very tasty dessert. Think of it as a milkshake that would give you a buzz at the same time. I know, sounds delicious.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
One night, while I was working on my normal weekend shift, it was busy as usual and I had been working all day nonstop. While I was running around the bar trying to give every customer my individual attention, I did not noticed one of my tables had left without paying! So that night I had to take money out of my tips to pay for that check. I think it’s crazy how people can really do that to us bartenders because we get paid less then minimum and we work hard for the tips that costumer give us. I believe people don’t ever know what we go through till they work as a server.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
One night me and my coworker, that I was working with at that time, both left home with a $600 dollar tip. It was a long day at work but it was so worth it after the day was done and we both split the money evenly, and seeing that our hard work really paid off.
