Bartender:
Michael Young
Bar:
Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse of Greensboro NC
Age:
29
Where are you from?
Washington D.C.
How long have you been bartending?
About 4 years
How did you become a bartender?
We had a bartender suddenly leave at the time, and I already worked there as a server for a while, so I asked if I could fill in. First day they taught me the basics. Second day they threw me to the wolves and it was sink or swim. Haha
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting different people from everywhere and making people happy.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Straight shots...simple, easy and to the point.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A double shot of your favorite liquor.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
People passing out and getting an ambulance called to come get them on a Monday night.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
$200 for nothing just because it was the holidays.
