Name:
Malena Roman
Bar:
World Of Beer - Greensboro
Age:
24
Where are you from?
Tryon, NC
How long have you been bartending?
When I first turned 21, four and a half years ago.
How did you become a bartender?
I’ve grown up in restaurants with my family. I’ve just always had an interest in it once I turn 21.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I enjoy being creative behind it. Being able to experiment with all different things. Also building relationships with regulars that turn into family.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Our Dragon Berry Mojito. It’s a very refreshing drink, made with dragon berry, Bacardi rum, lime, mint, strawberries, simple syrup, and soda.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
A margarita. But when it comes to beer, I love ciders, my favorites being Bull City’s [Bull City Ciderworks] Cherry Tart, and Blake’s [Hard Cider] Triple Jam.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A stout from World Of Beer.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I worked a GHOE event with 800 plus people and only five bartenders.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$100 tip on a $4 margarita.
