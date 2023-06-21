Bartender:
Kristofer Koeblitz
Bar:
The Playground
Age:
44
Where are you from?
Winston-Salem
How long have you been bartending?
6 years
How did you become a bartender?
From managing restaurants. I always thought that bartending looked so fun and a couple of awesome bartenders taught me some things over the years. At first, I began making drinks at one restaurant because keeping a steady bartender there was tough, but then I realized I liked it much better than waiting tables or managing. Thank you to Natalie and Heidi for taking me under your wing!
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Making drinks that taste amazing and getting to see and hear people’s reactions to them. It is really rewarding for me when other people enjoy drinks the way I like them also.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Dr. Stoner’s Tequila Lemondrop Martini. I use organic lemon juice with this cannabis infused tequila and it comes out tasting like a really wonderful Mexican street lemonade!
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
A Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned or an Empress 1908 Gin Gimlet. No matter what I drink, it should have at least 2 oz. of liquor and it should be sipped and not rushed.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
One of my favorites is a 20 year old Balvenie scotch, neat. Second favorite is a warm Grand Marnier. Perfect for after dinner conversation.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I used to work at this one bar that has long since gone out of business and a guy was in with his friends celebrating his birthday. His friends bought him a shot of tequila and no sooner had it passed his lips than it came back up, unbeknownst to me. He threw up on the floor behind the bar where I was standing and it bounced off of the wall and showered my pant leg and shoe. The bartender I was talking to told me what happened and seeing that she was right, I took off after him to see where he went. When I found him half-way down the front stairs. He had set his beer down and was relieving himself all over the landing and down the steps. I said, “Dude! You are NOT peeing on my stairs!” and with a slur that would shame all others he replied, “Nope! I am... not doing that!” I promptly picked him up under his arms from behind, carried him down to the front door and made sure security put him in a cab.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$700 while bartending a catered event. It’s nights like that you go home really happy with your job choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.