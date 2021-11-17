Bartender:
Jess Lucas
Bar:
Tailgators Bar and Billiards
Age:
33
Where are you from?
Greensboro, NC
How long have you been bartending?
Almost 12 years
How did you become a bartender?
I started out as a cocktail waitress at Ham’s Brassfield and worked my way up.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Definitely the lifelong friends I have made along the way whether it be a coworker or a regular. Especially with working in a regulars type of bar for so long.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I don’t have a favorite necessarily. I love making a shooter or drink when someone asks me to just make them something on a whim.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I like flavored vodka bombs!
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Buffalo Trace or Eagle Rare on the rocks. Just something nice to sip on after a nice dinner.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
There was a Kid Rock cover band playing at a bar I used to work at. That in itself should tell you how the rest of the night went. A fight broke out between two girls and next thing you know the whole bar was involved. They ran the band off the stage and me and my coworkers were ducked down behind the bar because there were bar stools and beer bottles flying everywhere. We had to grab more security from the couple of other bars on our strip. Needless to say, it was a very long night.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
My amazing boss slipped me $400 one night!
