Bartender:
Jennifer Smith
Bar:
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
Age:
49
Where are you from?
Winston-Salem, NC
How long have you been bartending?
28 years
How did you become a bartender?
I had a friend in the bar business and he needed some last minute help, so I got thrown right in and I really enjoyed it! I love being around all different types of people and socializing so it was a perfect fit for me!
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love seeing people try something new or out of their comfort zone and really enjoy it!
What’s your favorite drink to make?
My Watermelon Jolly Rancher Drink. I love that everyone who tries it loves it!
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
It really depends on my mood and what I’m doing! But typically I’m a rum girl, but I do love a great margarita!
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
I love sweet stuff so I’d have to say a Chocolate Raspberry Martini!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
There’s are a lot of stories, but I’d have to say the craziest is the vast number of people that hook up in the bathrooms or in the corners where they think no one sees, but we always see it!
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
The best tip I remember is $200 on a $50 tab.
