Bartender:
Jasmyne
Bar:
Electric Tequila
Age:
32
Where are you from?
Greensboro born, bred and fed!
How long have you been bartending?
About 2 years now.
How did you become a bartender?
I used to waitress years ago so bartending just seemed like the next step. One of my good friends Dyme needed new staff at the bar she was managing and I jumped at the opportunity! She showed me how to make a few signature cocktails and I worked on my skills from there I’m so grateful because I’ve met so many awesome people and the extra income has been so helpful, especially while in the pandemic.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I’ve always been know as a “social butterfly” so meeting new people and networking is the best part about bartending in my opinion. Also I enjoy dancing, listening to music and trying new recipes so bartending allows me to showcase my interest and talents while having a great time.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I love making flavored margaritas! It’s such a fun refreshing drink! My favorite is the Don Julio Passion Fruit Margarita.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Anything with tequila! So working at a tequila bar is perfect! I learn about a new tequila every day! But my go to drink a Tequila sour. I love tequila with a citrus taste.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
My favorite would be a dessert cocktail such as a Mudslide. They are so tasty and satisfy my sweet tooth at the end of a delicious meal.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
Nothing too crazy has happened...yet. Well one night I served a clown. No, it was not Halloween. He was just really creepy.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
One night I received a $300 tip and some great business advice from a customer. Best night ever!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.