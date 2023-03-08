Bartender:
Isaac Bullin
Bar:
Terminal Tap
Age:
35
Where are you from?
I grew up in Elkin, North Carolina and moved to Greensboro in 2006.
How long have you been bartending?
I’ve been bartending on and off since 2016.
How did you become a bartender?
By accident. My wife and I were hanging out with some college friends at Horigan’s House of Taps (before it closed). A friend of a friend worked for a catering company that needed bartenders for the Wyndham Golf Tournament.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Connecting and building a rapport with people. The environment the bartenders have created at Terminal Tap fosters the opportunity to build that rapport, which I why I love working there.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Margarita made from scratch with a splash of orange juice.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Depends on the season. With the warm weather, I am enjoying Volcano Sauce Sour Ale from Aslin Brewing Co.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
We operate in beer and wine, so mine would be a good Belgian style (ale or tripel).
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I have 2. First, I wasn’t actually working that night. I saw this couple (mid 50s maybe?) come into a dive bar in Greensboro. They were filled with joy. They came and sat down beside me. They engaged me informally and through a bit of back and forth, I learned they were celebrating 30 years of marriage and were visiting the bar they met. All I can say is darts brings people together in fun ways.
Second, I witnessed a contest between two patrons where they settled a age-old debate. Who could eat a dog treat the fastest. #spoileralert, they finished at the same and they both said it was not as disgusting as they expected. I would say that speaks to the value of organic dog treats. haha
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
Biggest lump sum tip was $300. It covered several days of work assisting their clients during that period.
