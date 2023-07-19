Name:
Hannah Foster
Bar:
Blue Bourbon Jack’s (BBJ’s)
Age:
24
Where are you from?
High Point
How long have you been bartending?
Since 2019, the day after I turned 21.
How did you become a bartender?
By working at a bar/restaurant since I was 16. Started as a host, became a server and eventually a bartender when I turned 21.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting new people and being apart of an amazing staff and of course, our lovable regulars.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Having a customer not know what they want and trying to curate a drink with little to no liquor or flavor preference from said customer.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Sex On The Beach.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Vodka cran and pineapple.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Chocolate Martini.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
A Rumchata and Sprite.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
The craziest thing I’ve seen while bartending is four bouncers carrying a man out of the bar by both arms and both legs.
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
Airplane bottles in the toilet after some kids tried to flush them.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$1,000
