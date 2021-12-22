Bartender:
Erin Barnes
Bar:
One Thirteen Brewhouse
Age:
27
Where are you from?
Greensboro born & raised!
How long have you been bartending?
10 months
How did you become a bartender?
Toby Leasure had faith in me and decided to give me a chance at his new bar!
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I absolutely enjoy interacting with people and I love the fast pace environment!
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I love to make a good Old Fashioned.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I also love to enjoy a good Old Fashioned!
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Vodka & Soda with a Lime!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
A Proposal! Also, newlywed’s dancing in their suit & wedding dress.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$200
