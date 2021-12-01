Bartender:
Erika Fletcher
Bar:
Breathe Cocktail Lounge
Age:
28
Where are you from?
Pfafftown, NC
How long have you been bartending?
3 months
How did you become a bartender?
I started as a barback in June and watched the other bartenders I work with. I watched and learned from their different techniques and in September I felt comfortable enough to be thrown to the wolves on a Friday night as my first bartending shift ever. I had a great time and felt comfortable behind the bar immediately.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love meeting new people and making new meaningful connections. Everyone has their own story and I love to hear it. I also have found joy in coming up with new creations.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Definitely a drink I like to call “Silk Panties” It is an egg white, blueberry, pomegranate cocktail — the name was given because the egg white creates an almost silk like feeling when sipped on.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Currently I am on a spicy margarita kick — throw in a little bit of peach and mango puree and it’s absolute perfection.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
I have a very large sweet tooth, so my brain goes straight to dessert cocktails. With that being said, I would have to say a classic Mudslide (vodka, coffee liquor, Irish cream, scoop of vanilla ice cream)
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I once witnessed a man projectile vomit a good 15 feet...
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$300
