Bartender:
Elysha Kantor
Bar:
Plank Street Tavern
Age:
28
Where are you from?
St. Augustine, FL
How long have you been bartending?
5 years
How did you become a bartender?
I honestly just got thrown into the bar. We were short-staffed at the restaurant I used to work at. I was terrified to bartend, but once I got the hang of it I did not want to go back into the dining room.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Building relationships with the clientele. I’ve met some of the most amazing people working in the bar that I now consider my family.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
A good dirty Martini.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Mules, I love ginger beer.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Irish Coffee usually hits the spot.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
It’s a tie between watching a homeless man pulling a knife out on a coworker or when a customer picked up our chalk board sign outside and tried throwing it through the window!
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$400
