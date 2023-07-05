Name:
Doug Giles
Bar:
Paddled South
Age:
32
Where are you from?
Small town called Eden
How long have you been bartending?
Just getting into it the last 4 months.
How did you become a bartender?
I had been in the bar a few times and ended up asking to be a part of the team.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Each day is different, everyone that comes in just looking for a moment to slow down, and all the crazy stories.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I don’t have a favorite yet, but I do like finding a combination depending on the customer.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
That depends on the day, but mainly our Quad.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Our Red White Blue is a nice settling drink.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
The amount of support our local musicians get when they come to play. I’ve never seen that somewhere else.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
A couple got ready to leave and told me to enjoy the hard and dark days because that is what makes the easy sunny day that much better. Then gave my $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.