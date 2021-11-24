Bartender:
Decker
Bar:
The Corner Bar
Age:
Experienced
Where are you from?
Born in Germany and raised in the mountains of NC but originally generated by my favorite star...the Sun.
How long have you been bartending?
20 years
How did you become a bartender?
I was called to do it...by some guy quoting Chris Collisworth.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Meeting new people and making new friends.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Not a lemon drop
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
All of them.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Jameson and Sprite.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I’ve seen almost everything you could imagine happen, but to keep it “PG” it was probably the time two Llamas came into the bar after crawling out of a minivan.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
$1,000
