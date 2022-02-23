Bartender:
Corrie Davis
Bar:
Cille and Scoe
Age:
28
Where are you from?
Indianapolis, Indiana
How long have you been bartending?
7 years
How did you become a bartender?
Throwing myself to the wolves and stepping up in short staffed situations.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
The social interaction. It’s so strange, but you get to know strangers and it doesn’t always suck as bad as it sounds. I also may differ from other bartenders because I love when people order vaguely — “I want something sweet.” “I want something with tequila,” etc. I love the challenge of creativity.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I get the most praise for my old fashions, but I just like making pretty drinks. I take garnishing pretty seriously.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I’m always down for margaritas! I also strongly adhere to the 3 W’s... wine, White Claws, and water, in no particular order.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
At Cille and Scoe we make the perfect desert drink. Its a coquito martini. Coquito mix made in house, most likely by me.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I’ve been very fortunate to have not experienced anything to crazy. I have had MANY uncomfortably awkward ones though mostly, having to tell people much older than me to settle down.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
I’m sad to say that nothing comes to mind...other than a man tipping too much (in cash) because he had too much to drink. He tried to call and get the money back, but it had already been distributed between the staff. Tip generously...and responsibly!
