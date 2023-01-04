Bartender:
Connor Sexton
Bar:
Vintage Sofa Bar, Bamboo Lounge, and Footnote Coffee and Cocktails in Winston-Salem
Age:
31
Where are you from?
Wallburg, N.C.
How long have you been bartending?
10 years
How did you become a bartender?
Started in college, picking up shifts here and there at the local dive bar. I ended up working there for 4 years, at least 1 shift per week. One day, a regular offered me a position at a restaurant opening soon. That started the journey, and now I’ve covered everything from dive bars to craft cocktails.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I enjoy the chaos most of all. The adrenaline pumping energy that comes from a crowd. I also enjoy how every day is a new experience. One day you are having an in depth convo with a regular you have gotten to know, the next evening you are swamped by college kids trying to chug vodka sodas. I am mostly in the craft scene now, so this environment allows you to be creative, explore flavor profiles, and push to create new things.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Daiquiri shots are my favorite to pour, delicious and easy to make.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Caphrinias are my favorite drinks to make and drink, but they are very time consuming so I avoid them on busy nights. It is based off of cachca made in Brazil, somewhat comparable to a rum.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Splittin on a Sunday. My current desert drink on the menu at Vintage Sofa Bar.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
At a country bar/music venue I used to work we were slam packed during a concert. I can see my very large security guard swimming through the crowd. Once I realized what was going on, I saw that he was severely out numbered in a brawl. I climbed ontop of the bar top, jumped into the crowd and helped him out. I almost caught a hook from him until he realized I was on his team. It didn’t take long for the rest of security to get there and physically separate the people trying to fist fight.
Another time at a music oriented bar, my security guard asked if I could cover him while he went to the bathroom. A hostess runs up and tells me a guy was peeing on the bar. I found the corner, and a guy is literally pants around ankles full stream flowing. He ended up being dragged out full Nelson style yelling, ”what did I do?” while his pants were STILL around his ankles.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
I don’t know if this guy was trying to prove something or what his deal was. I came in to relieve the opening bartender one shift at a relatively small bar. He gave her a $100 bill on the way out. This guy proceeded to buy canned beer the rest of the night, throwing down a fresh $100 every time (the beer cost like $3) and telling us to keep the change. For virtually no hard work, we racked up nearly a grand from him alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.