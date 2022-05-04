Name:
Christina Orfield
Bar:
Cristina Gray's @ JH Adams Inn
Age:
40
Where are you from?
I moved down to North Carolina from The Poconos in Pennsylvania 2 years ago.
How long have you been bartending?
I started bartending 22 years ago.
How did you become a bartender?
At first bartending was just something I did part-time to make some extra money. I had just had my first child and I needed a job. Where I moved from there is practically a bar on every corner so bartenders are a little bit in high demand there. However, back then I was a quiet and shy person so I was terrified to bartend, so it didn’t feel like it would be a good fit for me. I actually dreaded going to work because I didn’t want to conversate with anyone. I was afraid of messing up the drinks. I really didn’t know what I was doing, which is why I did the job part-time until I could find another job, and that’s how I ended up getting into nursing and became a med tech. I was still bartending part-time and working in a nursing home, but over time, as I got more comfortable with making the drinks and socializing with the guests, I realized how much I actually preferred bartending over nursing and that’s when I made the decision to bartend full-time, which I’m glad I did because I also found that once I became more social and outgoing I could make way more money serving drinks than I could nursing. So that is when I decided to pursue a career in the food service industry.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
The thing I enjoy most about bartending is the different guests I get to meet on a regular basis. I have met people from all over the place, out of towners that come to visit family or for business. Talking to the guests from out of town you get to learn so much about where they are from. Also, when people come to the bar and start drinking, they start to relax and talk about whatever they want to. That’s when you get to hear some of the craziest stories, and best jokes. There are times when a guest has had to much to drink or they just don’t hold there liquor very well and they get belligerent or violent, but for the most part its usually jus a good time, and when the guest does get violent or belligerent it makes for a good story to tell at the end of the night. So, for the most part, there is never a dull moment when your behind the bar serving the drinks.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I get asked that question a lot and I have to say I don’t have just one particular drink to make. It could be any drink really. My favorite part about making the drink is making the drink look like a beautiful work of art in a glass with the garnishes and sugars or salt on the rim.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
I like sweet drinks. I have different drinks I drink for different moods. My go to drink is Crown Apple with Red Bull. If I am just having a drink with dinner or I’m relaxing on my patio, I prefer to drink Stella Rose, a sweet white wine; or if I’m partying and I was to get drunk fast I will drink Long Island Iced Tea, but I like mine made a little different. I like the peach or mango flavor in it and Sprite instead of Coke, and if I’m out to lunch with the girls then I will probably have a flavored margarita.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
My favorite after dinner drink is White Sambuca chilled. It’s an Italian liqueur that taste like black liquorice and it coats the stomach very nicely.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
When you’re a bartender for as long as I have been you see a lot of crazy things. There is no telling what will happen from day to day when you add alcohol to the mix. It’s hard to pinpoint just one thing, but one that comes to mind was the day a man lost a bet to another man in a bad way. The were playing pool and there was about $400 on the table for the bet. It was coming to the end of the game, and it was one mans turn to shoot (we will call him Jim). He took his shot, 8 ball drops in the corner pocket, the man he was playing, (let’s call him Jon) didn’t feel as though that was a clean shot and an argument started over the game. Jim’s wife or girlfriend was over on the other end of the bar at the cigarette machine when the argument started, and she heard them fighting so she was looking in the direction of the two men. At some point during the argument, Jim went to grab for the $400 when Jon pulled out a knife and slammed it into the table through the cash almost taking off Jim’s fingers. Across the bar, Jim’s girlfriend sees what happening and runs across the bar screaming like a mad woman and jumps on Jon’s back, pulling his hair, scratching his eyes, just completely going crazy. So Jon flipping out yelling, “get this b**** off me,” spinning in circles trying to get the crazy, tiny lady off his back while Jim and other guests were too busy laughing at him the whole time. The lady had completely lost it she was screaming, throwing people’s drinks and items around attacking Jon. The owner of the bar finally broke up the fight and threw the two guys and the women out of the bar and the $400 on the table went into the tip jar. It turned out that the women who jumped on Jon’s back like a crazed monkey was his sister or cousin or something of that nature.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$1,500 on a $80 check.
