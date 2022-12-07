Bartender:
Christianna Mock
Bar:
Firehouse Taproom in Archdale
Age:
26
Where are you from?
Norfolk, VA
How long have you been bartending?
I’ve been bartending for 5 years.
How did you become a bartender?
I worked for outback for a few years as a server then trained as a bartender.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love being around everyone and meeting new people. I love pouring drinks, it’s a creative gig. You learn how to concoct the best cocktails and serve them to everyone as they enjoy their night. I absolutely love when people tell me they like my drinks and have 20 more people behind them ready to order the same thing.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
My favorite drink to make would definitely be one that is on fire. You need a certain type of liquor to get different flames and if you sprinkle a little cinnamon over the fire it looks like star dust dancing over the drink.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
My favorite drink to drink would be a regular old Corona. I’m not a big cocktail drinker.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A great after dinner drink in my opinion would be a Pumpkin Spice White Russian. Instead of using half and half or cream you substitute that with pumpkin spice cream and it tastes like a dessert. A wonderful way to end a meal. You can change up White Russians any way you would like, just pick your favorite creamer, vodka, and Kahlua. Always remember if you run out of cream or creamer then you can always use whipped cream!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I’ve seen my fair share of crazy things while bartending, but I think the craziest thing would have to be the dance battles. They never fail to amaze me and probably the most entertaining.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
The best tip I’ve ever gotten was not money. I mean the money is great, but when you meet people from all walks of life, they usually come with the best life advice. I’ve learned everything from how to buy my first house to how to do my nails. It’s literally the best job ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.