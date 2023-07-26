Name:
Chloe Lee
Bar:
Bites and Pints Gastro Pub
Age:
26
Where are you from?
Stoneville, NC
How long have you been bartending?
5 years
How did you become a bartender?
At my previous place of employment I asked to move up to bartender and that’s all she wrote!
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I love taking care of people. Making them smile when they’ve had a crappy day. Also, the money ain’t too shabby!
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Honestly, accommodating customers who have zero respect for this industry.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I love creating my own drinks. I made a couple for our cocktail menu at Bites. My favorite is Island Time.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Rumple Minze and a good ole Cosmopolitan.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A Key Lime Pie Martini, a good dessert drink.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
It wasn’t when I was bartending, it’s when I was serving. I got asked to make a chocolate buttermilk. Disgusting.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
A man tried to throw a chair into the glass doors. Some people just shouldn’t drink whiskey.
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
A used condom. LOL
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$400. I’ll never forget it.
