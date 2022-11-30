Bartender:
Cat Wolff
Bar:
The Wrong Number in Downtown Winston-Salem
Age:
25
Where are you from?
Lockport, NY
How long have you been bartending?
About to be 5 years!
How did you become a bartender?
I knew some people, who knew some people, and got me into it.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Talking to new people, getting creative with drinks, trying new things.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I love making one of our signature drinks here at The Wrong Number. It’s called The Vacation; it’s a purple glittery gin cocktail topped with Prosecco.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Crown Peach and cranberry with a splash of lemon.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Mojitos and Moscow Mules!
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I saw a man come in four separate times throughout the night, each time with a different girl.
What’s the best tip you’ve ever gotten?
Someone paid my phone bill once!
