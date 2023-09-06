Bartender:
Candi Fowler
Bar:
Boxcar Bar and Arcade in downtown Greensboro.
Age:
35
Where are you from?
High Point, but I claim the whole Piedmont Triad as “home.”
How long have you been bartending?
On and off for the past 10 years.
How did you become a bartender?
I had the opportunity to work at one of the first bars in Asheboro, called Shenanigans, after they were allowed to start selling liquor by the drink. Kept going from there!
What do you enjoy about bartending?
I enjoy meeting people, hearing their stories, and having a love for creating something that can fit anyone’s taste.
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
The job itself isn’t an easy one, yet it’s still exciting! The expectation in a high-speed environment from uncaring guests can take its toll. When we’re doing our best to make the best drinks along with the full bar, someone being nasty can change the whole mood. It’s chaos; be kind.
What’s your favorite drink to make?
I make a really good liquid marijuana, but honestly I love making a nice traditional old fashion.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
That’s easy, I’m a whiskey girl. So my go to is a boilermaker (a shot of Jameson and beer or seltzer will do the job).
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
A true whiskey sour, or even try a New York Sour. If whiskey isn’t your go-to, a shot of Jägermeister should help settle any meal.
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
At this point I’ve heard it all…but I love when people ask me to make something weird or terrible. When I’m asked to make the worst shot, a good ol’ cement shot always does the trick. A mix of Irish cream liqueur and lime juice. The texture is best compared to cottage cheese or (more appropriately) uncured cement.
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
We had a group of 300 people (on top of the 150-200 that were already there) come into the bar one night. We only had three bartenders on. The crowd became unruly and to the point that we had to shut down the bar. After everyone exited they started fighting in the street and beating up cars. When law enforcement arrived, everyone scattered and they grabbed a few that couldn’t get away. WHEW! What. A. NIGHT!
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
A Domino’s pizza in the tank of the toilet.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
$1,000
