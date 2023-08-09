Name:
Caleb Creed
Bar:
Flat Iron and Neighbors
Age:
39
Where are you from?
Greensboro
How long have you been bartending?
Going on 5 years
How did you become a bartender?
I worked in the snowboard industry for over 15 years and was living in Boone at the time, being the retail director of a ski resort. Wanted to pick up a good paying second job because we were expecting our first child. Got into bartending at a restaurant in Blowing Rock that had a great cocktail program. Left the snowboard industry to pursue bartending full-time and create my own cocktail programs. I started doing some bar and cocktail consulting at a few restaurants and bars in the Boone area. I’ve been making elevated cocktail programs for about 3.5 years now. Moved back to Greensboro this past January.
What do you enjoy about bartending?
Working with my coworkers and creating innovative cocktails, and making new friends
What is the most challenging part of bartending?
Being a full-time stay-at-home dad and working full-time at night, I think the most challenging thing is finding time for yourself and getting enough sleep
What’s your favorite drink to make?
Anything tropical.
What’s your favorite drink to drink?
Island drinks or anything in the Negroni family.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink?
Nice pour of any of the amazing Amaros out there. Try them all!
What’s the strangest drink request you’ve had?
Vodka on the rocks. Like, why are you doing that to yourself?
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending?
I’ve seen some pretty wild things working college bars in Boone after App State home football games. Can’t pin down anything in particular, but Boone can go crazy over a football game.
What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found in a bar bathroom?
A big ole sex toy.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?
Got a $1,000 tip during the App State vs UNC game.
